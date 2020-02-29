Lampard hits out at Chelsea strikers; suggests concentration problem

Frank Lampard complained that his Chelsea attackers must raise their game after Marcos Alonso had to get the goals in their draw with Bournemouth.

Chelsea went ahead through left-back Alonso, before relegation-threatened Bournemouth turned things around to put them 2-1 behind.

The Blues left it late with Alonso rescuing a draw in the 85th minute, and Lampard believes they would have got all three points if they had taken their chances better.

“We should win, we had many chances,” said Lampard. “We had a bad 10-minute spell where they scored and that I don’t like. I’m pleased with the character to get a draw but we should win the game.

“Against Bayern we conceded twice in a short space of time, it’s not the first time. Could it be a lack of concentration? Possibly from the players.

“People talk about the defence but if you are 1-0 up and leave teams in the game then one set piece can change the game. We should score more goals and then we don’t have that problem.

“We expected a fight and they gave us a difficult game but we should win the game, we had a lot of possession and chances.

“The character of the team was great, it wasn’t for the want of trying but we need more goals.

“Marcos Alonso has had a big week but I don’t want my left-back top of the scoring charts. I want our attackers scoring goals and they haven’t.

“We wanted to win, we should have won but it’s a difficult league. It’s that cut throat part of the season. If we keep having games like this and we are not clinical it’s tough.

“The way the season has panned out, we should be pleased that we are fourth but it means nothing at this stage. If we manage to get in the top four the achievement is huge but we are a long way from that yet.”