Lampard insists he would never ‘do a Mourinho’ to Chelsea

Frank Lampard has insisted he will never follow Jose Mourinho’s lead and manage Tottenham.

Chelsea boss Lampard believes Tottenham are still a top-four threat for the Premier League this term, despite Spurs languishing down in 14th place after 12 matches.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked this week and two-time Chelsea boss Mourinho jumped straight into the hot seat at the Blues’ bitter rivals.

When asked if he could ever envisage managing Spurs, Lampard replied: “I can firmly say no, and you can replay that again in 10 years.

“It wouldn’t happen but I think things are different for me.”

Lampard continued: “I was here for 13 years as a player and have an absolutely deep feeling for a club.

“Chelsea is certainly so close to my heart hence why I am so proud to manage the club and why I wouldn’t manage Tottenham.

“That’s no disrespect to anyone, it’s just because of what Chelsea has given me over my time as a player and now, it’s certainly not on my list.”

Asked if he was surprised Mourinho took the helm at Tottenham, Lampard said: “That’s only his decision, and you make that decision as you go.

“He’s managed a lot of football clubs and that’s what happens. If fans judge you that’s out of your hands. As a professional you have to understand the right to work.”

Lampard revealed he has sent Mourinho a good-luck message ahead of the Portuguese boss taking charge of Tottenham for the first time.

“We had a couple of messages just to wish him well in his new role as he has always done for me,” the 41-year-old said.

“I think history and results speak for themselves; the trophies, titles he’s managed to win at clubs, they are not surprises, they are for the hard work he’s put in. He’s done that consistently.

“Everywhere you go it’s a new beginning, I don’t think you can rely on that.

“But people will hold up his record and expect big things from him.”