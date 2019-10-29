Lampard insists there was no fallout from Hudson-Odoi booking for diving

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists there has been no need to speak to Callum Hudson-Odoi in the wake of his yellow card for diving at Burnley.

Blues forward Hudson-Odoi was initially awarded a penalty for going down in the box during the 4-2 win at Turf Moor, before being booked after the decision was overturned by VAR.

“Nothing, I’ve said nothing. I didn’t feel the need to,” replied Lampard when asked what he had said to Hudson-Odoi.

“I asked him on the day of the game, straight afterwards, after my press, he said he got a touch.”

Clarets boss Sean Dyche was extremely critical of the incident, saying there was no room for diving in football.

Lampard added: “Clearly when you see it back from behind he gets a hand on his back. I know it’s light. I’m not saying it’s a definite penalty because it’s not – I’m not sure if Sean had maybe watched it back and seen all the angles when he spoke because it wasn’t a dive as such.

“If that becomes a dive you will start analysing every bit of contact. That is the game, those are the grey areas.”

Lampard was speaking ahead of his side’s EFL Cup clash with Manchester United on Wednesday, which Chelsea head into having won seven games in a row in all competitions.

Opening up about that run of victories, Lampard said it showed definite signs of progress within his team.

“We’re improving. That’s the main thing in football actually,” he said. “It’s what we’ve been striving for since the beginning of pre-season and the really pleasing thing is seeing some good signs in those seven wins.

“There are lots of things we like and lots of things we can keep improving on. It’s nice. I don’t want to get carried away – football will always bite you if you do.

“But the improvement we are getting should encourage us to keep working and look for more.”

Chelsea follow up their EFL Cup clash on Wednesday by travelling to Hertfordshire to face Watford on Saturday.

