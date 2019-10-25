Lampard issues worrying Kante update as Chelsea quartet remain out

Frank Lampard admits that “there is no time frame” on N’Golo Kante’s return after ruling the midfielder out of Chelsea’s clash with Burnley at the weekend.

Chelsea will still be without Kante, as well as Ross Barkley, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, when they head to Turf Moor.

The quartet remain on the sidelines after missing the Champions League win over Ajax, along with long-term injury absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“Loftus-Cheek is well out, Rudiger and N’Golo are not ready for the weekend,” said manager Lampard.

“Christensen and Barkley are both out as well.”

Kante was thought to be close to returning from a groin problem, but Lampard has decided to take a “step back” with the France midfielder in a bid to make sure he gets fit and stays fit.

“I just want him fit,” added Lampard. “He might be suffering from the big injury at the end of last season. There is no time frame.”

Lampard is well aware that Burnley will pose a challenge to Chelsea, who are on a six-game winning run having overcome an indifferent start to the season.

“It’s a tough place to go. They have a strong way of playing, they are well drilled. They can give you big problems. It is a tough match. You have to respect the teams you play, it will be a physical battle.

“They have been good. I have watched a lot of their games. They are scoring goals. They had a tough time at the early stages of last season, they have always been a difficult game.

“They never give an easy game against opponents and I expect no different tomorrow.

“I thought we could have picked up more points in the early part of the season but I’ve been pleased with the last six games.”

Recent reports suggested Chelsea were set to offer a new contract to Fikayo Tomori, and Lampard said he wanted to keep the young defender and Tammy Abraham – even if he does not have full say.

“Of course I do [want new deals for them], but that is out of my remit. I would want them. They are playing really well.”