Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says that Jorginho has shown a “perfect” response to having the team’s penalty-taking duty taken away from him by Timo Werner.

Werner slotted two penalties on Wednesday evening to help the Blues power past Rennes in the Champions League.

The Germany international slotted the first into the bottom corner, before smashing the second into the roof of the net.

Werner has now netted three goals in two games, but his promotion to senior penalty taker will offer him more opportunities to find the net.

Indeed, he has taken the role from Jorginho, who has missed two of late including one against Liverpool.

Speaking after the European clash, Lampard revealed how both players are at peace over the situation.

“It wasn’t an easy decision because Jorginho has been pretty faultless for us,” the manager told BT Sport. He’s missed two recently, Timo came in and obviously scored one in our last game.

“I had a conversation with Jorginho, his answer was perfect for a professional. He doesn’t care who takes them, he just wants to score and that’s how he approaches it.

“So Timo takes them tonight, Timo is the taker at the moment and he took them very emphatically so I’m very happy.”

Werner won the first penalty after Rennes defender Henrique Dalbert clipped him.

Dalbert was then in the spotlight for the second spot-kick, with Tammy Abraham‘s shot hitting his arm. The referee sent Dalbert off, allowing Werner to slot home again.

But despite the two-goal lead and the numerical advantage, Abraham netted a third and Werner and Giroud had further late chances for a fourth.

Rennes showed something of a fightback in the final ten minutes but Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stood firm for another clean sheet.

Lampard hails professional Chelsea

Pressed on his side’s comfortable evening, Lampard added: “That’s an enjoyable fact and I think we deserved that in the way we played. The red card and penalty at 2-0 makes it more comfortable.

“But I think we dealt with the early parts of the second half really well. It’s not always easy against 10 men when they’ve had a bit of time to talk and arrange themselves.

“We kept the ball moving in the early parts of the second half, so the professional elements of our game were really good today. They’re good opposition too, we didn’t underrate them.

“I think you saw that even at 11 v 11. They’re a physical, technical team and we won pretty well.”

Chelsea return to action on Saturday with a Premier League clash against Sheffield United.