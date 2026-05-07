Rangers prospect Leon King is set to leave Ibrox this summer, and TEAMtalk understands a move south of the border now looks increasingly likely with newly-promoted Coventry City among several English clubs pursuing a deal.

The 22-year-old has spent the season on loan with Ayr United and has enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign in the Championship. His performances were recognised with a clean sweep at the club’s end-of-season awards, collecting Player of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year honours.

Despite that success, King appears destined to move on from Rangers in search of a fresh challenge. Ayr would welcome the opportunity to keep him permanently, but sources indicate interest from England is rapidly gathering pace.

TEAMtalk can reveal that relegated Premier League duo Wolves and Burnley have both carried out extensive checks on the versatile defender, while Championship winners Coventry City are also understood to be firmly in the mix.

Further interest is coming from Middlesbrough, West Brom and Portsmouth, all of whom are monitoring the Scotland youth international closely ahead of the summer window.

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Rangers poised to lose King for cut-price fee

King’s versatility is viewed as a major attraction. Primarily a central defender, he is also comfortable operating in midfield, and clubs have been impressed by both his maturity and consistency during his spell with Ayr.

Another key factor is the financial side of the deal. Because King is expected to move cross-border, TEAMtalk understands that despite still being under the age of 23, he would only command minimum compensation, making him an appealing low-cost opportunity for interested clubs.

King is also set to follow close friend and fellow Ibrox prospect Bailey Rice out of the exit door on a free transfer this summer.

Rangers have faced criticism in recent times over the lack of Scottish talent progressing into the first team, and the departures of King and Rice will be viewed by many as a major loss, with two of the club’s most promising young players leaving.

With regard to 19-year-old Rice, sources recently revealed that European semi-finalists Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all pushing to secure Rangers prospect.

Elsewhere, we also exclusively revealed recently that Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides keen on a deal for James Tavernier, who will leave Ibrox this summer.

A summer move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, is subject to one major thing happening first.

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