Lampard keen to retain experienced winger amid contract dispute

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants to keep experienced winger Willian and has told the club to reach an agreement with the 31-year-old over a new contract.

The Brazilian has been a regular under Lampard this season, featuring 28 times and scoring five goals in all competitions.

However, there are fears that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer as he is set to be out of contract and is yet to agree on new terms with the London outfit.

With that in mind, a report in the Evening Standard claims that Lampard has instructed Blues officials to ensure Willian remains a Chelsea player beyond the end of this season as he sees him as an important member of the squad, while he is also viewed as a player who can help to develop the young talent coming into the first team.

The report also states that the Willian is demanding an extension of at least two years and wants a increase on his current wages of £110,000 per week, factors which are causing Chelsea to hesitate.

It is believed the club have offered a one-year extension, but the proposal was turned down leading to somewhat of a standstill in negotiations.

Willian has been free to talk to foreign teams since January 1st but, as things stand, has not agreed a move away as his preference is to remain with the club he has won two Premier League titles with.

But with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan said to be keeping an eye on the situation, Chelsea may want to act fast to make sure Lampard’s wish of holding onto him is met.

Meanwhile, Lampard has refused to rule out the possibility of signing striker Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan handed in a transfer request at PSG.