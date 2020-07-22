Lampard makes honest admission after Chelsea defeat; condemns errors

Frank Lampard gave an honest assessment of his side’s performance after Chelsea took a blow to their Champions League qualification hopes at the hands of Liverpool.

The Blues only needed to avoid defeat to guarantee Champions League football next year, but in a topsy turvy affair, came out on the losing end via a 5-3 scoreline.

Liverpool initially looked like blowing Chelsea away, but Lampard’s men fought hard to reduce the dficit to one goal mid-way through the second half.

Describing his thoughts about the clash, Lampard told Sky Sports: “It was extraordinary, even when you say they that started to run away with it I thought we were in it.

“In match-play we were OK. They’re a fantastic team and we can’t afford to make those mistakes. If we don’t concede a fifth I thought we were coming.

“We have to suck this in and accept it here tonight because it’s where we want to get to.”

Chelsea now face a nervy final game of the season against Wolves, where the result they need could change throughout the afternoon depending on the ongoing scoreline between Man Utd and Leicester.

Regarding the Wolves clash, Lampard said: “It’s huge, we know the situation, it’s in our hands to get a result against a very good Wolves team.

“To get where we want to be the pressure is what we should have.”

