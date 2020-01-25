Lampard makes passionate plea for Chelsea arrivals after cup frustration

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke candidly and passionately when expressing his frustration with his side’s inability to see out games, and urged the Chelsea hierarchy to sanction fresh transfers after admitting he knew which areas needed strengthening.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup, but a lack of composure at times meant the result was never truly safe until the final whistle.

Speaking to BT Sport following the 2-1 win, Lampard said of the victory and performance: “The good news is we are in the hat, the bad news is that it is a small example of our season.

“We had the game in our grasp and we play in nice patterns to finish them. But when they don’t come off you need to keep trying them.

“When we play well we are a good team but we don’t finish the game. We caused our own problems.

“It is a hard one. We work hard in front of goal and it is not coming off for us. It is going to define you. I feel like a broken record.

“We have the larger share of possession and shots on goal but not making those count.

“There is more goals to be had and control of the game. You can’t bemoan your luck, such as a deflection with the Hull goal. It is frustrating. We are making mistakes and allowing them to run two on tow in the last few minutes.

“This is us. There are some players resting or injured back at the training ground. But this is the constant message from me.

“If we can’t accept these examples in front us. Newcastle was the same. Arsenal was the same. The message is clear.

When quizzed on whether there would be any new arrivals in the current window, Lampard urged the club to act with all haste.

“There is no movement to speak of now. We got a punishment in the summer and it is meant to hurt you. We lost one of the biggest players in our history in Eden Hazard. That is the situation.

“My job is to work every day on the training ground to make the players better.

“We lost ground last summer and we need to make moves now to take us forward. The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful.

“Short term recruitment is something we have to get right.”

Despite progressing to the fifth round, defender and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta demanded improvement from his men if they are to become serial trophy winners again.

“With the chances we’ve had, we cannot concede in these circumstances and we have to control better,” he told BT Sport.

“We want to go far but we could have handled better – it’s not the first time we’ve not managed the game well.

“We had clear chances to score more and then we stopped playing our game and we got punished. If we want to fight for trophies we have to do better.”