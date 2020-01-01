Lampard names two factors that let Chelsea down in Brighton draw

Frank Lampard conceded that Chelsea had let two points slip from their grasp in drawing at Brighton, and named the two areas he felt the Blues let themselves down.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s outrageous bicycle kick six minutes from time helped the Seagulls claim a 1-1 draw, a fact made more frustrating given Chelsea had lead from just 10 minutes on the clock when Cesar Azpilicueta scored from close range.

However, despite applauding the quality of the Iranian’s goal, Lampard cut a frustrated figure when he faced the media after the game.

“It was an incredible equaliser but it’s two points dropped. We had control, opportunities to score,” the Blues boss bemoaned. “We allowed them to feel like they are still in the game. We can’t stop the execution of the strike but they were bigger than us, with Lewis Dunk winning the initial header.”

Asked where the result leaves Chelsea, Lampard added: “We’ve got work to do. Christmas has been a small showing of our season. We should have had the mindset to kill it. It showed the good and bad of us. We must remain humble and work hard. There’s a lot of work to do.”

Chelsea have tailed off somewhat in recent weeks and a win for Manchester United at Arsenal on Wednesday evening will turn up the heat on the Blues in the race for a top-four finish.

"I can't describe how happy I am, it's been a very tough time for me" An emotional Alireza Jahanbakhsh reacts to his stunning goal that rescued a point for Brighton. Superb 👊#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/w2CH5B33al — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

When questioned where Chelsea had fallen short at the Amex, Lampard pointed out two factors.

“You have to deal with it in games, it’s part of the process,” he said. “You can accuse for a lack of fight and urgency but today was a lack of quality on the ball.

“We just decided to not keep doing the simple things, not taking opportunities to score.”

