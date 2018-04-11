Lampard explains Salah’s Chelsea failure and Messi comparisons

Frank Lampard has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah, after the Chelsea legend tried to explain why the Egyptian failed to shine at Stamford Bridge.

Salah scored his 39th goal of an incredible season on Tuesday night as Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad to storm into the Champions League semi-finals on the back of a 5-1 aggregate success.

The form of Salah since his move to Liverpool continues to amaze – none more so given he struggled to make any sort of impact during a fleeting spell at Stamford Bridge in which he underwhelmed.

Lampard played alongside Salah during their time together at the Blues and asked if he thought the player would be capable of scoring as many goals as he had this season, he told BT Sports:

“No. But he didn’t get that many chances to show that.

“But he’s released himself from the wing. At Chelsea he was seen as a winger. He didn’t have much impact but there were a lot of players ahead of him, the likes of Eden Hazard who was older than him.

Steven Gerrard: "That dink…" 😍@rioferdy5: "He looks like a guy who all he wants to do is finish games." Frank Lampard: "All of a sudden the ball comes to him and he goes." The boys in the studio can't get enough of Mo Salah 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/eX3QKK1kbs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2018

“By releasing himself from the wing he’s been able to show his brilliant intelligence. Even for the goal.

“Sometimes we watch Lionel Messi and he’s great at just standing in areas.

“Salah’s started to do that, just standing in areas and all of a sudden the ball comes to him and he goes.”

Liverpool will find out their opponents in the Champions League semi-finals when the draw is made from midday on Friday.

