Lampard ‘particularly pleased for Tammy’ after two goals in Chelsea win

Frank Lampard says he is “particularly pleased” for Tammy Abraham after Chelsea beat Norwich at Carrow Road.

Abraham opened and closed the scoring as Chelsea ran out 3-2 winners.

Abraham has received criticism in the early weeks of the season, but Lampard is pleased he kept trust in the English striker after he put him in from the start again today.

“I’m particularly pleased for Tammy and he scored two good goals and the winning goal, but I want to talk about all the players today as we controlled the game on a hot day. Our performances haven’t given us what we deserved so far – but today it did.” Lampard told BBC Sport.

“It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a good side.The two goals we gave away I didn’t like but there were lots of good elements to our play and i’m really pleased.”

It wasn’t all good news for Chelsea as Pedro had to pull out of the starting lineup and Mason Mount hobbled off towards the end.

Lampard said: “Pedro felt his hamstring in the warm-up but Mason was just a kick to his calf so hopefully he can quickly recover.”