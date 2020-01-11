Lampard picks out duo for praise, commends youngster’s development

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was delighted with the commanding performance his side put on in the 3-0 victory over Burnley, and pinpointed three specific players in his post-match praise.

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half after Jorginho stroked home a penalty after Matt Lowton had initially brought down Willian in the box.

From the moment the Italian’s penalty his the back of the net, the result was never in doubt with further goals being added by Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The latter of those, along with the at-time unfancied Ross Barkley received particular praise from the Blues legend when speaking to the BBC after the match.

Regarding the manner of the victory, Lampard said: “It’s a very convincing win.

“I thought there were some great passages of play throughout the game but the overall performance was superb.

“We played with a really positive attitude – particularly Ross [Barkley] and Callum [Hudson-Odoi].

“We have set a standard today and we know we haven’t reached that recently.”

Many youngsters have thrived under Lampard’s stewardship this campaign, with full-back Reece James coming to the fore in recent weeks after initially having to wait patiently for his chance.

James provided the cross for Tammy Abraham to head home Chelsea’s second goal, marking another week in which James has excelled when given the chance.

On 20-year-old Reece James’ performance: “He is still very, very young. In terms of his quality he is getting better all the time. He is a big player in the making. If he keeps working hard he has a great chance.”