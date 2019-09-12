Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea, keeping the teenage midfielder at Stamford Bridge until summer 2023.

The 18-year-old Scot made his Premier League debut for the Blues in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United before the international break.

“It’s really exciting for me and my family to sign this four-year deal with the club,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

Gilmour added praise for manager Frank Lampard, adding: “Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there’s a high standard to everything we do.

“There are exciting times ahead and hopefully I can work hard to get more opportunities as well.”

Lampard clearly likes what he sees in the midfielder after showering him with praise over the summer.

“He’s a young lad, the personality he’s shown on this trip [pre-season tour to Ireland] to play two games at the level he’s played them have been great.

“I just hope Billy just keeps pushing on with that now this season.

“I’s important that the younger players have a target to prove in pre-season that they’re good enough for a place in the team or the squad.”

