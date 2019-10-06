Lampard praises Chelsea unsung hero who led by example at Southampton

Frank Lampard hailed the leadership qualities of one Chelsea star in particular after they soared to a 4-1 win away at Southampton.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi earned the Blues the win, but it was someone who didn’t get on the scoresheet that impressed Lampard the most.

The Blues boss told Match of the Day that Willian – who has been linked with a move away amid contract uncertainty – showed his worth in the victory, as Chelsea rose to fifth place.

“I didn’t think we started that well, even though doing so had been something we’d talked about before. The goal came at the right time and after that I felt pretty comfortable. Getting four away from home – we’re scoring – so it’s a nice afternoon.

“Tammy’s [Abraham] performance was great, his all-round performance and his work off the ball. But I must say I thought Willian was immense – he is an example in what he was doing on and off the ball. He’s a leader – not one that shouts – but in how he performs.

“Let’s not get carried away, it’s a long season and we feel we might have picked up more points than we’ve actually got. We’ve not been at our absolute best and we can be a lot better. We shouldn’t be sloppy, at 2-0 we should go 3-0. We’re scoring goals, great, but can we tighten up? Yes.”

Another positive for Lampard was the performance of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was able to make his first start of the season after a lengthy injury lay-off.

“I liked a lot of the stuff he did, there’s competition in those wide areas now. I thought it was a really good performance, really bright stuff, I’m disappointed he didn’t get his goal.”

