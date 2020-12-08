Lampard praises ‘professional’ Chelsea display after naming two key men

Frank Lampard noted Chelsea’s discipline in their final Champions League group match, while praising academy graduates Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Krasnodar, having already qualified for the knockout stages. The result ensured they navigated the entire group stage unbeaten.

With their place in the Round of 16 already secured, Lampard gave opportunities to some fringe players, including youngsters Gilmour and Anjorin – the latter making his first ever start for the club.

While Chelsea were not able to get the result Lampard wanted, he was “very pleased” with how his players applied themselves – particularly the young duo.

He told BT Sport: “Billy Gilmour was very good on his first start this season as was Tino Anjorin.

“I’m very pleased. We wanted to win but that wasn’t to be.

“I liked the discipline of the team – they had some counter attacking moments but nothing big.”

Lampard unsure about Gilmour future

There has been speculation recently that Gilmour could leave Chelsea on loan to build up experience after returning from injury recently.

Asked if that was a possibility, Lampard replied: “Not sure.

“The way he trains and plays I can see him with us. I have to make sure the pathway is right.”

Overall, Gilmour was one of many Chelsea players who did a “professional” job at Stamford Bridge.

“Everyone was pretty good,” Lampard said. “There weren’t outstanding performances but I asked the lads to be professional and they were.

“I don’t think we can over-analyse the group stage – we’ve won the group and it’s good progression.”