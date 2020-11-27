Lampard probed about Spurs pair closing in on his ‘proud’ Chelsea record

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says that he has “no qualms” about Harry Kane and Son Heung-min closing in on a “proud” record he set while playing.

Lampard and former Blues teammate Didier Drogba hold the record for the most effective goalscoring partnership in Premier League history.

The pair set each other up for 36 goals, but that tally is now under serious threat. Indeed, Tottenham duo Kane and Son have combined for 29 strikes so far.

Both players have shown outstanding top-flight form in front of goal this season; Kane has netted seven goals and laid on nine others, with Son scoring nine and assisting two more.

And while those numbers feature goals scored and set up by other teammates, Lampard is well aware of the threat they pose.

“They are certainly a threat to that record,” Lampard told a press conference (via the Daily Mirror). “They are going to beat that comfortably, with the way they’re going.

“Fair play, I’ve got no qualms about that. It’s something me and Didier were proud of but this is football and it moves on.

“Players of that level will always test that. I’m aware of their threats. You look at the numbers they’re producing, the link-up play, the understanding is clear. Fair play to them and the coach for how they play and work as a team.”

Lampard faced such questions ahead of Sunday’s clash between Spurs and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss admitted he would “love” for some of his players to establish such strong relationships. Indeed, there is already exciting potential, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the team.

Lampard eyes deadly link-ups

“It’s something we have to be aware of. It’s a big strength of theirs but it’s not their only strength.

“They’re a strong team around that in lots of different areas but we also have to try and nullify those threats and make the most of our strengths,” the manager said.

“With players like Son and Kane, they’ve worked on that relationship for a good few years now.

“We’re in the early stages of that so yes I would love for our players to get those relationships and have that level of talent.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Lampard explained why he is not surprised by Jose Mourinho’s changing dynamic.

Read more…