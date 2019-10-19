Lampard raves over one Chelsea star following win over Newcastle
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted there is “a lot more to come” from winger Christian Pulisic following his impressive performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle.
Marcos Alonso netted the winner 17 minutes from time as the Blues made it five wins on the bounce in all competitions.
United States winger Pulisic – who has recently spoken of his frustration at a lack of playing time – was introduced after half time and had a central part to play in Alonso’s winner, pulling the ball back for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who set up the Spaniard’s finish.
And that left Lampard purring about his performance, saying: “I’m really pleased for him. He’s a bit of a hot topic because of his price tag and international status, but he’s just turned 21. There’s a lot more to come.”
Lampard was also pleased with how his side responded to a slow start, saying: “In the first half we were a bit safe, and a bit slow, we didn’t have enough urgency.
“That was the message at half-time, and in the second half we should have had more goals and made the win more comfortable. I thought particularly in the second half we saw the spirit and energy in the team.
“We have to go back to basics. Today was tough, we had a problem in the game, but we solved it in the second half. The players need to be brave and confident and it’s a great sign in the squad when players come on and make a difference.”
Chelsea now turn their attentions to the Champions League, with their next game seeing them take on Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.