Lampard rebuffs claims after injury in controversial Chelsea opener

Frank Lampard claimed any team would’ve done what Chelsea did after former Blue Gary Cahill’s unfortunate injury directly contributed to their opening goal.

Chelsea secured a crucial 3-2 win over Crystal Palace to offer a boost to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Despite creating the vast bulk of the game’s chances, Chelsea never looked comfortable.

Indeed, the hosts could’ve snatched a late draw after an injury-time Palace effort was superbly tipped onto the post by Kepa.

Asked whether his side got lucky late on, Lampard said: “In the last few minutes, maybe. We should have killed the game off. Some slight wrong decisions. Kepa makes a great save, Kurt a great tackle.”

On the controversial opening goal caused by Cahill pulling up lame, Lampard added: “They did the right thing to continue. Any team would have done that. Those are the rules, if it’s a head then the referee blows.”

Three of Chelsea’s forwards found the net, and with competition for places in the forward line about to hot up next season, the Blues boss was pleased for his current crop.

“He [Tammy Abraham] took it well and it will be big for him,” he continued. “Tammy was desperate for goals.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Chelsea forwards fire in frantic 3-2 victory over resilient Crystal Palace

“I knew the talent that Christian has. It’s a physical lead and he has come in and been great for us. The quality for us and the end product is great.”

Regarding the lack of control his young midfield provided, the Blues boss said: “I wasn’t overly delighted with the midfield but I thought that Billy did okay today.

“It doesn’t mean anything about his future. I know that he has more to give to us in the future.”