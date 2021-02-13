Lampard ignored transfer advice over resurgent Chelsea target – Redknapp

Harry Redknapp has revealed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard did not take heed of his advice to sign a centre-half who is currently having the season of his life.

Chelsea legend Lampard was handed close to £250m to spend in the summer on the back of a transfer embargo the previous year.

A whole host of talents were signed to varying degrees of success thus far.

Attacking options like Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are yet to show their best form, but the defensive additions have fared much better.

Thiago Silva has been a revelation at the back despite signing on a free. Furthermore, Ben Chilwell impressed under Lampard before dropping down the pecking order under new man Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea’s defensive record has improved since Tuchel’s arrival. Under Lampard, clean sheets proved hard to come by beyond a purple patch in the Autumn.

One player who could’ve added quality to their ranks at the back is Man City centre-half John Stones.

The England defender appeared to be surplus to requirements over the summer. Links to London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal materialised as his exit appeared a formality.

Stones would end up remaining at the Etihad, however, and capitalised on a rare opportunity to start by forming the league’s meanest defensive partnership with Ruben Dias.

Now, speaking in his role as a pundit in Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday (via the Express), Lampard’s uncle – Harry Redknapp – has revealed a conversation with Lampard urging him to sign the Englishman.

“John Stones…what a comeback he’s made in his career,” said Redknapp.

“I texted Frank at the start of the year to be honest saying ‘what about John Stones?’ But he’d already made a signing at Chelsea –

“I think he’s a real talent, someone just had to get hold of him and get him playing and believing in himself.

“He’s come back now and he’s the best centre-half around, he’s in fantastic form.”

