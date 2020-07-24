Lampard regrets Klopp spat but claims Liverpool staff ‘crossed the line’

Frank Lampard says he “regrets” his touchline argument with Jurgen Klopp, but was still unhappy with Liverpool’s backroom staff.

The Chelsea chief’s bust-up with the Liverpool bench was revealed in new video footage following Wednesday’s 5-3 defeat.

Lampard was seen exchanging angry words with Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders after the award of a free-kick against Mateo Kovacic.

“That’s not a f**g foul,” Lampard said. “I’m not asking you, I’m asking him to shut up!” He then turned to Klopp and adds: “Shut up. F** off as well. Tell them to show some respect. Sit down.”

The decision incensed Lampard, who made no apology for his passion in defending players. He added that his irritation had nothing to do with Liverpool’s title celebrations.

Asked if he regretted the altercation, “I’ve got two young daughters on social media, so I regret that.

“In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team, No. I could have maybe handled it slightly differently to keep that language in.

“I want to be clear about this: some of the reports were that I was unhappy with the celebrating of the Liverpool team. Far from it.”

Lampard told a Zoom press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wolves: “To be honest, I’ve seen the video and I was obviously there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that because these things get replayed a lot of social media, I’m aware of that.

LAMPARD AWARE OF HIS RESPONSIBILITIES

“I think Liverpool should celebrate as much as they want . With the season they’ve had, they can celebrate like they did after the game. Like they can celebrate every goal they scored or like they celebrated when they won the league. And they’re talking about celebrating one more time with their fans.

“I would absolutely have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted their performance this year. But there were things on the touchline that I didn’t like from their bench.

“Not Jurgen Klopp, people behind the bench, which I felt crossed a line. And that got me agitated. But it’s done. Emotions run high amongst most managers and players and fans in this game. But I regret the language and let’s move on.”

Meanwhile, Klopp believes Frank Lampard needs to learn a big lesson after revealing what really annoyed him about Wednesday night’s spat. Read more…