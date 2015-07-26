The former Chelsea and Manchester City will also miss Sunday’s MLS match against Orlando City at Yankee Stadium.

MLS confirmed Lampard had been replaced by New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty in the All-Star squad to face Tottenham in Colorado on Wednesday night.

Lampard was controversially selected for the All-Star Game along with the LA Galaxy’s Steven Gerrard.

The pair had been named as league commissioner Don Garber’s selections for the game despite the fact that – at the time of the pick – Gerrard had played only 45 minutes of a friendly for the Galaxy.

Lampard is yet to appear in New York City colours due to a calf strain suffered earlier this month.

Better news for New York City fans is that Italian World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo looks like making his debut against Orlando City, although he is unlikely to start.

