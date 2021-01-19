Lampard states remedy for ‘concerning’ slide; lowers Chelsea expectations

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted it may be a “big ask” to achieve what is usually expected of his side after slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Leicester.

Chelsea produced a lacklustre performance from start to finish to dampen the mood after victory at the weekend.

An early Wildred Ndidi goal set the tone, with Leicester’s second strike coming via shambolic defending from Chelsea’s centre-halves.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Lampard said: “Very disappointing (to concede early) sometimes when you are in the from you are in it can happen, its not an excuse.

“More disappointed by the second goal. Leicester are a good team in form, we are not in good form. We could do better, I’ll not dress it up any other way.

FULL MATCH REPORT: High-flying Leicester go top after handing woeful Chelsea painful defeat

“We were in a really good place in December, second in the league and two points from the top. Maybe complacency set in. There’s only one way out of it which is hard work. Today Leicester were in better form than us.

“It is clearly concerning. It is a period we are not happy with, other clubs have been in that period.

“All we can think about is getting through the period, working hard. The important thing is the players bounce back. This is the cut throat nature of what it is.

“The players have to keep their heads up but also keep their eyes open and review the game and see there was an energy in the Leicester team we didn’t have.

“You cannot be sluggish and slow because it won’t work against a team like Leicester that are firing.

“Might be a big ask to answer realistic expectations. Last year was probably top six or top eight.

“The changes that have happened means we have maybe lost momentum, we are striving to find the pressing speed we had last year. The expectations have to be what are we going to do next week, next game, next training session.”