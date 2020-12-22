Lampard reveals massive doubts over ‘great’ Chelsea summer signing

Frank Lampard has confessed that he had second thoughts over sanctioning the signing of Thiago Silva, but has been thrilled with the impact the veteran star has made at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old joined on a free transfer from PSG over the summer, as Lampard tried to bolster a rearguard that shipped 54 goals last season.

The Blues spent the majority of their summer transfer budget boosting their attack. However, a trio of new defensive additions have played their part.

Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell have slotted in seamlessly, while Thiago has been a calming presence. The Brazilian has also added strong leadership.

Thiago notched his second goal for the club in the 3-0 win over West Ham, which lifted Chelsea to fifth in the table.

Asked by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher if the centre-back had performed even better than he had anticipated, Lampard admitted: “I think so.

“I remember playing in the Premier League at 36, I couldn’t play like he’s playing, week in week out. I was in and out of the team and I could feel it at that stage of my career.

“So what I’ll say is I probably was a bit tentative. I knew he was a top player, had been a great player for a long time. but the pressures of the Premier League when you’ve never played there, he’d played in France for a long time – no disrespect.

“But yeah he probably has exceeded it slightly and really I shouldn’t have been surprised.

“Working with him now I can see the quality, the preparation, the reading of the game, the desire to win headers and compete with anyone he plays against.

“He is really studious about the game as well. He’s clearly going to be a manager or whatever he wants to be after the game. He’s been a great addition for us on and off the pitch.”

