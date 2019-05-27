Lampard reveals position on Chelsea job after Derby lose play-off final

Derby County manager Frank Lampard said he was proud of his players despite the disappointment of defeat in the play-off final.

The Rams fell to a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, who secure Premier League football for next season after a three-year absence.

However, Lampard saw the positives as his first season in management came to a close.

“Huge disappointment obviously, but at the same time my overriding emotion is pride, pride in the lads in there. They are gutted in there,” he said.

“[Kelle Roos] has been brilliant since he’s been in the team, it’s an obvious error. In finals the margins are so small. I’ll back the players no matter what because of what they’ve done this year, but at the same time, it’s obviously crucial in the result.”

Lampard also brushed off suggestions he may face stronger links to the Chelsea job after this loss.

“I’m not interested in the speculation. I’ll sit down with [Derby owner] Mel Morris over the next few days. I’ve got a two-year contract and I love working here,” he added.

“The challenges for us to sit down and talk about are the loan players going back, we presume they are going back.

“They have been influential for us this year and we lose a lot of players out of contract. That’s work for us and the club to try and put right.”