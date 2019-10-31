Lampard reveals why Man Utd got lucky as Chelsea suffer cup exit

Frank Lampard felt his side were the better team as they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Marcus Rashford, who drew comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo following his wonder-strike against the Blues, scored twice to seal the win at Old Trafford.

Rashford had earlier given United the lead from the penalty spot, before Chelsea equalised through Michy Batshuayi, only for the England hitman to then score the winner with a stunning free-kick.

Speaking after the game, Lampard told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There weren’t many chances in the first half. In the second half we showed the energy I wanted. We created chances and dominated the game.

“They got a bolt out of the blue to win the game. It’s an amazing goal, you can’t do anything about that. We felt like we were going on to win the game at that stage.

“[The winning run ending was] always going to happen. You can’t go on forever. Even [Manchester] City and Liverpool lose at some point. We changed the team a lot today, made a lot of changes. I thought we were the better team in general play.”

