Lampard revels in Chelsea intensity, reveals thoughts on Terry return

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and star midfielder Mason Mount were both full of jubilation at the increased intensity in their 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The Blues came into the encounter on the back of two successive league defeats – the latter of which came as a huge surprise as they succumbed meekly to West Ham Utd 1-0.

Mount found the scoresheet once more versus Dean Smith’s side after the returning Tammy Abraham had earlier given Chelsea the early lead following a one game absence for a hip complaint.

Speaking to BBC sport after the victory, manager Lampard said: “I thought we were great today. I’m pleased because that was us again, we had a blip against West Ham and today we were back.

“Our character at half-time was important and we carried off where we left off. The disappointment of the day is we didn’t score two or three.

“Villa are stubborn, have picked up results on the road and you can see why. They have good players and are well organised.”

Mason Mount’s rasping drive after a delicate lay-off from Abraham gave Chelsea the lead to which their opponents could never overcome.

Mount echoed his manager’s thoughts, stating: “We knew the performance against West Ham wasn’t good enough, we knew we had to win more matches at home and be dominant.

“We did that, won more tackles and second balls, and we could have scored more goals.

“It fell to me and me and Tammy spoke about that, that he would set me if he didn’t have space.”

Chelsea legend faced off against Lampard as part of the coaching staff in the opposite dugout.

Describing going up against his long-time teammate, Lampard said: “It was a bit strange, I’ve been there myself last year – it is difficult.

“You are professional and want to to do your job but it is not easy.

“I’m glad John had his moment here and got his applause. John was very humble, didn’t want to make a big deal about it, but he’s a legend, the most decorated captain the club has ever had, and he deserved it.”