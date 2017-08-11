Lampard rues Chelsea’s ‘strange’ Matic sale to Man Utd

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has described Nemanja Matic’s £40million move to Manchester United as ‘strange’.

The Serbian secured a move from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford following a lengthy chase from Jose Mourinho and has already proven his worth with an excellent display in his new side’s defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

But United’s gain has been very much Chelsea’s loss, and consequently the Blues now appear very light in the middle of the park. This problem is further aggravated by the recent departures of midfielders Nathaniel Chabolah to Watford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to Crystal Palace.

And in an interview with The Sport Review, Lampard felt no reason to hide how much he admired the Serbian’s ability and the extent that it will be missed at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s going to strengthen Manchester United. You saw that in the UEFA Super Cup game – he’ll fit very well in there,” Lampard said.

“He did that job for Chelsea with great tactical discipline.

“He’s very good at winning the ball back and moving the ball very well.

“It’s just strange that he’s gone to a competitor.”

Lampard, as shocked as any, could only speculate why the 29-year-old may have departed the champions. Interestingly, he did not believe that Chelsea would be responsible for initiating the deal.

“I think Matic [himself] personally maybe wanted to move on.

“You respect that if that is the case.”

Lampard backing for Bakayoko

This summer Chelsea have brought in 22 year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco for £40m. Although disappointed about losing Matic, Lampard appears very optimistic about the future of the new Chelsea man Bakayoko.

“Tiemoue Bakayoko was very impressive last year, he’s very physical.

“I think if he keeps improving, he is going to be a serious signing.”