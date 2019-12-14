Lampard says Chelsea have ‘work to do’ after shock Bournemouth loss

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Chelsea have work to do in attacking areas after they failed to fire in their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Dan Gosling’s strike five minutes from time gave Eddie Howe’s team a 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, despite the Blues dominating possession and having more shots.

Speaking to the BBC, Lampard criticised his side for not doing enough with the ball when they had the chance, saying: “We need to move the ball quicker and the attacking players have to hurt them more – behind the lines, one-v-one. It was all a bit safe from us and that’s something we’ll have to work on in the training ground.

“I wouldn’t blame it [the performance] on the busy schedule, I’d blame it on us getting it wrong.”

Top scorer Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount all started for the Blues, while Michy Batshuayi and Callum Hudson-Odoi were brought on from the bench but none of them could find a way through a resilient Cherries defence.

Meanwhile, the defeat means Chelsea have now lost four of their last five Premier League games and could see their advantage over the likes of Manchester United and Wolves cut to two points should they both win on Sunday.

When asked about the club’s poor form of late, Lampard insisted he is content with the position Chelsea are currently in. He said: “We are fourth and that, I think, we would have taken at the start of the season because a lot of people expected less of us.

“Going into the Manchester City game a few weeks ago we were looking up but now we need to show a reaction and get results. This was always going to be the case. I knew with the squad we have there would be tough moments.”