Lampard says game management was behind more experienced line-up

Frank Lampard has explained his decision to field a more experienced team in Chelsea’s Champions League meeting with Lille.

The former England midfielder has received a lot of praise for his willingness to give young players a chance in the Chelsea first team during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, but opted to field many of his older players in the final group stage fixture.

The likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori have all been regulars under Lampard in 2018/19, but only Mount featured on the night after coming on as an 82nd minute substitute.

The Blues knew a win would guarantee their progression to the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, while a draw could have been enough but they would have had to hope the result in the Ajax v Valencia game went in their favour.

And it was with that in mind that Lampard decided to go with experience, although he did explain that player availability and rotation also played a part.

Talking to BT Sport after the game, the 41-year-old said: “Tony Rudiger coming back was purely because he’s fit, he’s ready to go and he’s an important player for us.

“With Jorginho and Emerson coming back, that was about a little bit of freshness because we’ve had quite a few games in the last two weeks but also a bit of game management with the experience they have.

“I thought Jorginho, Emerson and Rudiger did bring that to the game”.

Chelsea won 2-1 to ensure of their qualification for the knockout rounds, with first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta proving to be enough.

Ex-Chelsea striker Loic Remy struck with just over ten minutes remaining in the second half to set up a tense finish, but the Premier League side held on for the three points.

The London club will discover their last 16 opponents when the draw is made next Monday.