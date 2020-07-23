Lampard slams ‘arrogant’ Liverpool coaches after heated Klopp clash

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard called on Liverpool’s backroom staff not to be “arrogant” in their celebrations after a heated touchline row with head coach Jurgen Klopp.

The comments were sparked after an incident midway through Liverpool’s 5-3 win over the Blues, after which the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy.

Lampard was angered when referee Andre Marriner gave a free-kick for Mateo Kovacic’s clash with Sadio Mane. Indeed, the tackle came in after Naby Keita had fired Liverpool into a first-half lead with a fantastic strike.

Blues midfielder Kovacic went into the back of Mane, handing Trent Alexander-Arnold the perfect opportunity to double his side’s lead from the resultant set-piece.

In response to Marriner’s decision, Lampard immediately exchanged words with Klopp from his technical area. Speaking after the game, though, Lampard insisted his emotions carried him in an action-packed first half.

“For me, it wasn’t a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren’t going our way,” he told Sky Sports.

“But I’ve not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he’s managed this team has been fantastic.

Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they’ve won the league, but also don’t get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it’s done.

“In match play, you can get emotional and that was it.”

Alexander-Arnold took the dead-ball opportunity with a brilliant strike past Kepa, before Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-0.

And after Olivier Giroud and Roberto Firmino exchanged goals either side of half time, Lampard’s substitutions turned the game on its head.

Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham arrived, the former netting twice to set up a nervy finish.

However, a signature counter-attack from Liverpool ended with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netting his side’s fifth.

LAMPARD INSISTS CHELSEA WERE CLOSE

Elsewhere in his interview, Lampard also said his Chelsea side, despite going 3-0 down, were well in the game.

The Blues had their fair share of first-half action but it was key mistakes that Liverpool punished to gain their lead.

Chelsea head into Sunday’s clash with Wolves needing a win to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Read more from Lampard here…