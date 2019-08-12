Lampard snaps back at Mourinho over Mason Mount criticism

Frank Lampard offered a staunch defence of Mason Mount’s performance and his Chelsea selections following heavy criticism from Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

Lampard suffered a chastening first match in charge of the Blues as they were beaten 4-0 at Manchester United – though the Chelsea boss insisted the scoreline did not reflect their performance at Old Trafford.

However, that did not stop Mourinho – making his own debut as a pundit on Sky Sports – from laying into his former side, with Mount, Andreas Christensen and Tammy Abraham all coming under fire.

Mourinho also felt Lampard was wrong to bench N’Golo Kante, while questioning the decision to leave Willian out of his squad.

But when told about Mourinho’s criticism of Mount, Abraham and Christensen, Lampard was quick to defend the young Chelsea midfielder.

“He didn’t like the performance of Mason Mount? Is that what he said? Did he? “Wow,” Lampard said.

“Well, I can’t drag players out of the medical room to play if they are experienced or not, so these are the players that played in a game that we were clearly the better team for 45-60 minutes.

“What was evident that we made individual errors that led to four goals out of their five shots. So there’s the harsh reality for us.

“I don’t have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, pundit-wise or anyone, they have to speak.

“At the same time, what’s clear is the squad is what we’ve got and I believe in it.

“If we go in at half-time two or three-one up, as we probably should have done if we were more clinical and maybe had a stroke of luck here and there, the game would’ve been completely different.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!