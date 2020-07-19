Lampard speaks of leaders after setting out Chelsea stall on trophies

Frank Lampard praised the leadership of his squad after Chelsea took one step closer to a first trophy under his stewardship.

The Blues entered the occasion as marginal underdogs, but found the going surprisingly smooth against an off-colour Man Utd.

Goals either side of half-time from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount – aided by Utd keeper David De Gea – set Chelsea on their way to a 3-1 victory that sets up an all-London affair with Arsenal in the final.

Understandably overjoyed with his young side’s performance, Lampard said after the match: “I can’t ask for any more from my players than that.

“The work ethic and the level of performance. We were on top and when they changed their system we were even better. I am very proud of that performance.

“Where we are at it is going to happen that we have some bad displays like against Sheffield United.

“We have done a lot of work in the last few days and the players deserve a huge amount of credit.

“They should take confidence form that display. We have leaders, you can’t compare across eras but we have leaders in the team. It was a performance full of character and personality.”

Chelsea are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification, and took a step closer to that goal today after Leicester’s defeat to Tottenham.

His men will not be allowed to take their foot off the gas, however, with Lampard insisting their remaining two league games are just as important as the upcoming FA Cup final.

“We have finals ahead, Two in the league and then Arsenal. We want to win things.

“Three games won’t define the progress we have made but we are at the business end.”