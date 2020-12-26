Lampard tells Chelsea board to make £65m Man Utd target priority signing

Chelsea are set to join the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland, with Frank Lampard reportedly telling the club’s board to make the Norwegian hitman their priority target.

Haaland is one of the most sought after strikers in the game, having already scored almost 100 senior career goals at the age of just 20.

The former RB Salzburg frontman has already notched 17 goals this season, with Halaand set to start a bidding war.

A number of Europe’s elite are already showing interest, including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But Sky Italia, as cited by the Daily Mail, now claims that Lampard has told Blues bosses to ‘make the deal happen’.

Chelsea are looking to swoop for Haaland despite landing Timo Werner for £53million over the summer.

However, Werner has had his struggles adapting to English football and Lampard wants more firepower in his squad.

The London side face a massive scrap to land Haaland, however, with United and Manchester City also keen.

Premier League sides leading the chase

Real and Bayern Munich provide the competition from abroad. But greater wealth in the Premier League gives the English sides the upper hand.

United have chased the player for some time, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having coached the player at Molde.

City are also in the hunt for a new No. 9 as they begin to contemplate life after club legend Sergio Aguero.

The Etihad outfit can also play on the heartstrings of Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge formerly played for the club.

Haaland’s current deal runs until the summer of 2024, meaning Dortmund have no obligation or real need to sell.

There is strong speculation of an escape clause of around £65m, although this may only come into play from 2022.

But if Haaland continues his rapid rise then there will be one almighty scamble for his signature coming very soon.

READ MORE: Lampard to trim Chelsea squad with seven set for January exits