Lampard urged to rethink role of Chelsea star with ‘unbelievable qualities’

Club legend Gianfranco Zola feels Chelsea would be better served using misfiring striker Timo Werner in a wide position.

Werner, 24, hit the ground running after his big-money summer move from RB Leipzig. The Germany international quickly reached eight goals in all competitions for the Blues.

However, he now appears to have hit the wall, drawing a blank since victory over Sheffield United on November 7. His goalless run stretches to 12 matches and has coincided with a downturn in the club’s fortunes.

Frank Lampard’s side have won just two of eight Premier League games, losing four of their past six. Pressure is mounting on the manager to turn things around and Zola feels he might have a solution.

The 54-year-old Italian, who scored 80 goals for Chelsea, spoke to talkSPORT about his old club. And he believes a switch of position might be beneficial for the Stuttgart-born ace.

“I think Werner has got very good qualities, unbelievable qualities, but in my opinion he plays best when he’s got a lot of pitch in front of him, when he has to attack the space,” he said.

“The problem with Chelsea is that there many times you play a team that is defending deep; that is a different matter and in that case players with the ability of Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham, they can do better in that contest.

“So if you want to play Werner, maybe it’s right to play him in the wide areas. Also I think it’s down to Timo to work and also be effective when the spaces in front of him are less and work as a team.”

Lampard backed to find a way

Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have looked good in central striking roles of late. Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech continue to work the flanks but they need to start getting positive results.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have slipped down to eighth place in the standings. A top-four spot will be the minimum requirement and Zola is adamant that Lampard is the man to do it.

“There are some issues that need to be addressed, something has to be improved for sure, but I believe Frank has the potential, the ability and he has the squad to make it better, that’s for sure and without question for me,” he added.

“The balance needs to be better but this will come; it will come through work and experience, it’s something that doesn’t come in a week or a month.”

