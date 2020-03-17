Chelsea could have found their successor to the under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga after it was reported AC Milan had stuck an obtainable price tag on the head of their prized asset Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Blues are in the market for a new keeper this summer after boss Frank Lampard was reported to have lost faith with the world’s most costly keeper Kepa, who recently lost his place in the starting line-up to Argentinian veteran Willy Caballero.

The Blues have been linked with Trabzonspor keeper Ugurgan Cakir, who has also been mentioned as a €20m target for Liverpool, but it seems they would rather spend big on a more established name, having also been tipped as possible contenders to bring in both Dean Henderson and David De Gea, depending on Manchester United’s plans for the pair.

However, it was also claimed last week that the Blues had made initial contact with super-agent Mino Raiola in a bid to force through a deal for AC Milan’s highly-rated young star Donnarumma.

Donnarumma’s deal expires in summer 2021 and Calciomercato claims they will not be held to ransom over the young star and will instead seek to move him on this summer should his stance on signing a new deal not change.

As such, the Italian publication claims Chelsea have been informed, through Raiola, that Donnarumma will be made available for a fee of €50million.

As per the report, that price is final and the club have no intention of negotiating on that valuation.

However, according to the report, the Blues believe that would represent a decent investment with the £45.5million asking price small change compared to the £71.5m they spent to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in summer 2018.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Chelsea are willing to offer the 21-year-old a £7million a year package – approximately £135,000 a week – to swap the San Siro for Stamford Bridge and tempt him to join the Blues ahead of rival interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG.

Donnarumma shot to prominence in 2015 when he made his first-team debut for AC Milan at just 16-years-old, while his international debut came just a year later.

The youngster has now already made 190 appearances for Milan, despite his tender age, while amassing 16 international caps.