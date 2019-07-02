Lampard wants two assurances as Chelsea move edges closer

Derby manager Frank Lampard will reportedly be confirmed as the new Chelsea boss by Thursday.

Sky Sports News reports that the 41-year-old has been seeking assurances about owner Roman Abramovich’s expectations and the club’s plans once FIFA’s transfer embargo expires.

The report goes on to add that ‘the interview process included an open exchange of views, with both sides wanting to be certain the relationship would work for them’.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is said to have ‘asked Lampard about his lack of experience as a manager, his vision for the club, and whether he would look to give opportunities to Chelsea’s younger players’.

Similarly, Lampard ‘asked searching questions about Chelsea’s expectations, what constitutes success, and their transfer plans once the club is free to trade again’.

However, Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer is also said to have told Abramovich that he does not expect any special treatment, and that he wants to be judged by results on the pitch.

Sky Sports goes on to state that Lampard didn’t ask for guarantees to be given time to make an impact – even though when he signs the contract, Lampard will be Chelsea’s fourth manager in less than four years.

Negotiations over the financial terms and length of Lampard’s contract were relatively easy to agree, Sky have also been told.

Derby are expected to pursue his replacement as soon as Lampard is confirmed, with former PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce head coach Philip Cocu remaining their first choice.

