Chelsea a ‘crisis club’ as Lampard warned situation could ‘turn ugly’

Frank Lampard has been told that his situation at Stamford Bridge could ‘turn ugly’ as Chelsea’s form continues to go downhill.

That is the verdict from former Blues frontman Chris Sutton, who believes his old side are currently in ‘crisis’.

Lampard’s men could only manage a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday after another lacklustre performance.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring only for Anwar El Ghazi to equalise minutes into the second-half.

And Chelsea had no real response, managing only three shots on target as they hunted a win.

The draw with Villa follows on from loses against Arsenal, Wolves and Everton in a run of bad results.

And with just one win in his last six games, Sutton thinks things could turn ugly for the Blues legend.

“At the moment, they are a crisis club because they are underperforming,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live, as cited by the Mirror.

“They are flat and that’s why Frank needs to get a few wins under his belt and extremely quickly because it can, as we know, turn ugly at Chelsea.

“Whether we like it or not, this is a totally different season for Frank.

“The pressure is on; he has spent the big money. Now the pressure will build.

“I don’t want to go too early on Chelsea and Frank because if they win three on the spin, they will be up into second place and we’ll be saying ‘can they win the title again?’ and that’s the way it is.

“But I don’t think Chelsea can win the title. They have to get back to a way of playing where they really find their rhythm.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Lampard calls for Chelsea fight

Lampard has admitted that he is a tough period, but is confident his side will come through it.

“This is our tough period at the moment,” he said.

“We have to fight for it and we’ll be stronger for it.

“You want to get results at this point of the year. I could feel the players’ disappointment at the end because they want to win.

“A few weeks ago, people were talking about us as title challengers. Now it’s a difficult period. The new players are going to get better as they come along.”

READ MORE: German boss ready to step in as report claims Chelsea could sack Lampard