Fellaini firing at will; West Ham duo clearing the lines
Marouane Fellaini registered a high in shots on target, while West Ham’s back line are doing their job perfectly.
Brazilian star Firmino netted a brilliant double against Swansea on Saturday – though his brace was unable to prevent a costly home defeat to Swansea. You can read our Player Ratings from the game here.
Meanwhile, much has been made of Payet’s refusal to play for West Ham – but in Lanzini, West Ham may feel they have the man to step into his shoes right under their nose with the Hammers continuing their climb up the table with Saturday’s 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.
Here, whoscored.com take a look the best and worst stats from the weekend’s Premier League encounters.
Top-rated performers
Firmino – 9.83
Maguire – 9.63
Andy Carroll – 8.80
Llorente – 8.55
Lanzini – 8.46
Most shots on target
Fellaini – 3
Costa – 3
Alexis – 3
Barnes – 3
16 players – 2
Most successful dribbles
Traore – 11
Wilshere – 7
Phillips – 6
Barkley – 6
Firmino – 6
Most chances created
Lanzini – 5
De Bruyne – 4
Pogba – 4
13 players – 3
Most touches
Henderson – 135
Herrera – 131
Milner – 126
Lovren – 124
Adam Smith – 110
Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)
Fabregas – 100% (24 passes)
Lovren – 96.5% (114 passes)
Dembele – 95.7% (46 passes)
Chambers – 95.7% (46 passes)
Glen Johnson / Mignolet – 95.2% (21 passes)
Most aerials won
Crouch – 16
Deeney – 9
Mustafi – 9
Benteke – 8
Maguire – 8
Most tackles and interceptions (combined)
Maguire – 16
Barry – 10
7 players – 8
Most defensive clearances
Ogbonna – 14
Reid – 12
Smalling – 12
Mori – 12
Morgan – 11
Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)
Benteke – 50% (28 passes)
Antonio – 50% (16 passes)
Vardy – 50% (16 passes)
Crouch – 52.8% (36 passes)
Deeney – 52.8% (36 passes)
Most unsuccessful touches
Remy – 8
Benteke – 7
Crouch – 6
Allen – 6
Gray – 5
Most times dispossessed
Routledge – 6
Januzaj – 6
Alexis – 5
Barnes – 5
Barkley – 5
All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com, where you can find yet more stats, including live in-game data and unique player and team ratings. You can follow all the scores, statistics, live player and team ratings with the new free-to-download WhoScored iOS app.