Fellaini firing at will; West Ham duo clearing the lines

Marouane Fellaini registered a high in shots on target, while West Ham’s back line are doing their job perfectly.

Brazilian star Firmino netted a brilliant double against Swansea on Saturday – though his brace was unable to prevent a costly home defeat to Swansea. You can read our Player Ratings from the game here.

Meanwhile, much has been made of Payet’s refusal to play for West Ham – but in Lanzini, West Ham may feel they have the man to step into his shoes right under their nose with the Hammers continuing their climb up the table with Saturday’s 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Add Sky Sports for just £18 extra a month, if you already have Sky Cinema

Here, take a look the best and worst stats from the weekend’s Premier League encounters.

Top-rated performers

Firmino – 9.83

Maguire – 9.63

Andy Carroll – 8.80

Llorente – 8.55

Lanzini – 8.46

Most shots on target

Fellaini – 3

Costa – 3

Alexis – 3

Barnes – 3

16 players – 2

Most successful dribbles

Traore – 11

Wilshere – 7

Phillips – 6

Barkley – 6

Firmino – 6

Most chances created

Lanzini – 5

De Bruyne – 4

Pogba – 4

13 players – 3

Most touches

Henderson – 135

Herrera – 131

Milner – 126

Lovren – 124

Adam Smith – 110

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Fabregas – 100% (24 passes)

Lovren – 96.5% (114 passes)

Dembele – 95.7% (46 passes)

Chambers – 95.7% (46 passes)

Glen Johnson / Mignolet – 95.2% (21 passes)

Most aerials won

Crouch – 16

Deeney – 9

Mustafi – 9

Benteke – 8

Maguire – 8

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Maguire – 16

Barry – 10

7 players – 8

Most defensive clearances

Ogbonna – 14

Reid – 12

Smalling – 12

Mori – 12

Morgan – 11

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Benteke – 50% (28 passes)

Antonio – 50% (16 passes)

Vardy – 50% (16 passes)

Crouch – 52.8% (36 passes)

Deeney – 52.8% (36 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Remy – 8

Benteke – 7

Crouch – 6

Allen – 6

Gray – 5

Watch Batman v Superman on Sky Cinema this month. Only £8.50 extra a month if you have Sky Sports

Most times dispossessed

Routledge – 6

Januzaj – 6

Alexis – 5

Barnes – 5

Barkley – 5

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com, where you can find yet more stats, including live in-game data and unique player and team ratings. You can follow all the scores, statistics, live player and team ratings with the new free-to-download WhoScored iOS app.