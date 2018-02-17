Lasogga unsure on future as Leeds look to £4.5m Nigerian striker

Pierre-Michel Lasogga insists any decision on his future at Leeds will be made in the summer after the Whites were linked with a move for a £4.5million-rated Carpi striker.

German Lasogga has endured a mixed first season at Elland Road as Leeds have struggled to replace the 30-goal haul of Chris Wood last season.

Lasogga was brought in on a season’s loan from Hamburg, but despite criticism of his style, has still managed eight goals and four assists in 19 Championship appearances.

But with three of those goals coming in his last four outings, there is a growing glamour to turn the player’s loan move into a permanent deal.

However, the 26-year-old insists any decision on his future will be on hold until the summer.

“I’m very happy that the fans are behind me like this. It’s not normal so I’m very confident when they say something like this,” he said.

“The decision is not now in my head, so after the season I will sit with my family. I have a year left on my contract in Hamburg, so I need to speak first to them and then we will see what happens.

He added: “My girlfriend and the baby are now here in Leeds and they enjoy it, they like the city. My little girl grow up every day and I’m happy to see it. The rest of my family are in Germany but they try to come to every match.

“I don’t think about [a permanent transfer]. I try to do my job the best I can do. In England they have so many transfers in summer and winter, it’s a bit different to Germany.

“Here you loan players to play and get confidence, but I don’t think about these transfers. I like all my team-mates, they’re all good guys and I’m happy to be here.”

The major sticking point over Lasogga are his reported £50,000 a week wages demands with Leeds currently operating within a reported £18,000 a week pay ceiling.

And with doubts emerging that a permanent deal can be struck, Leeds are said to have made an improved offer for Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu.

The 25-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer for the Italian side, his 15 goals helping the club win promotion to Serie A in 2015.

Since then, the goals have been a little harder to come by, but he did score five times in 20 appearances for the club as they narrowly missed out on promotion to Serie A again last season.

The Whites reportedly had a £3.5m bid rejected by Carpi in January, but the Daily Mirror claims an improved £4.5million offer will be accepted this summer.