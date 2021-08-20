‘Late change’ sees canny Man Utd restructure terms of imminent transfer

Man Utd have negotiated several last-minute changes to an imminent transfer including the insertion of a 20 percent sell-on-clause, per a trusted source.

The Red Devils succeeded in landing their two prime targets in the summer transfer window. Jadon Sancho arrived after a pursuit than spanned over a year. While Raphael Varane will provide Harry Maguire with a world class partner at centre-back.

Whether further new faces arrive as the window wears on, only time will tell. In the meantime, Man Utd have turned their attention to trimming the fat of their squad.

Several reports have identified at least eight current first-teamers who could depart this summer. One player frequently namechecked was Andreas Pereira.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder had his appetite for regular action whetted by his loan stint with Lazio last season.

Breaking into Utd’s first-team is not a realistic possibility, however. As such, a return back home to link up with Flamengo appeared on the cards.

Now, per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pereira will ‘fly to Rio De Janeiro today’ to complete the move.

Initial reports indicated a loan move with an obligation to buy was on the cards. Romano revealed the finer details of that element, but also noted a ‘late change’ has been implemented.

The Italian tweeted Flamengo will no longer ‘pay any loan fee.’ Instead, Pereira’s wages will be split between the two clubs, as opposed to Man Utd paying 100 percent.

The option to buy will be set at the ‘€20m’ mark. Additionally, Man Utd have negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause on any future sale.

Lingard presents Man Utd with ultimatum

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard will reluctantly push to leave Manchester United this month if he’s overlooked for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Southampton, according to a report.

According to The Times, Lingard is ready to push to leave if he’s not handed assurances over his playing time. And while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might look to ease his fears with words, it’s his team selections that will be key.

That though will represent a huge dilemma for Solskjaer. The Red Devils got their season off to the best possible start in beating Leeds 5-1. And key to that success was the excellent performance of hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes.

His presence in the United side means Lingard’s chances are going to be few and far between. And with just a year left on his £100,000 a week deal, United know the best time to sell is now.

As it stands, United value Lingard at £25m – a fee West Ham are currently unprepared to match. But the nearer the deadline gets, and should Lingard push to leave, it may leave United with little choice but to negotiate.

