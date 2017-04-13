Late Dendoncker strike denies Man Utd win against Anderlecht

Manchester United managed an away goal but surrendered a lead late on to draw 1-1 with Anderlecht.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Jose Mourinho’s men a first half lead when he tucked in a rebound from a narrow angle following a Marcus Rashford shot.

Jese Lingard also hit the post for United, who have showed their dominance after naming a strong XI.

Leander Dendoncker popped up with a bullet header inside the last 10 minutes to ensure the two sides would head back to Manchester on level terms.