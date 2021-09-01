Late failed bid left second Man Utd deal with nowhere to go

Man Utd were left with no choice but to abandon a mooted exit after an improved bid for a long-time target did not yield a breakthrough, per a report.

Man Utd presided over one of their most impressive transfer windows in recent memory. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane both arrived and will undoubtedly improve their starting eleven. However, the best news was still yet to come.

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo was acquired for the second time when Juventus agreed to a deal worth an initial £12.85m. The 36-year-old will likely assume his old No. 7 shirt and was “overwhelmed” after his return was officially confirmed.

But according to the Metro, Man Utd had visions of making their trio of arrivals a quartet.

Citing Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, they noted Man Utd saw an £18m bid rejected for Kieran Trippier.

The Atletico Madrid and England star had emerged as a target to bolster their ranks at right-back this summer. Trippier is known for his vibrant attacking displays from deep. He would’ve provided the perfect foil for the more defensively-minded Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, Atletico rejected the offer, thereby bumping up Diogo Dalot’s importance to Man Utd as the new second choice. The Portuguese, 22, had become the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund. But with a Trippier deal unsuccessful, Man Utd had no choice but to retain Dalot’s services.

Dalot impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in pre-season after a sparkling loan spell with AC Milan last year saw his game come on leaps and bounds.

Whether he will have the same impact Trippier would have made remains to be seen. But according to the report, Atletico’s refusal to play ball took the decision out of Man Utd’s hands.

Solskjaer intervention scuppered late PSG plans

Meanwhile, Man Utd reportedly rebuffed late interest in striker Anthony Martial from French giants PSG.

PSG, through intermediaries, are said to have enquired about a possible move for the 25-year-old after growing concerns that Kylian Mbappe could complete a big-money switch to Real Madrid. Both Martial and Everton’s Richarlison were considered viable replacements for the France international.

According to 90min, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes told the Red Devils that a deal for Martial could be done on deadline day.

The report adds that while United discussed the possibility of such a deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it very clear that he wanted Martial to remain at Old Trafford.

A source close to United told 90min: “Allowing Martial to leave is not something the manager wanted to do at this time. He is very happy with his forward options.”

