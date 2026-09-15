Liverpool’s hunt for a new sporting director could reportedly lead them to a late hijack of a proposed Tottenham Hotspur deal, as the Reds continue to eye a replacement for Richard Hughes.

Hughes stepped down earlier this month, just two years after joining from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, ending a spell that included a Premier League title under Arne Slot but was also met with criticism over some of the club’s transfer business.

FSG confirmed Hughes’ official exit on September 5 came after he informed the club’s ownership of his desire for a fresh challenge.

The 47-year-old has now taken up a similar role at Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, with Liverpool maintaining that no permission was sought or given for him to work for another club while he remained in post through the summer transfer window.

Hughes has followed Michael Edwards out of the club after the latter stepped down as CEO last year, with FSG president Mike Gordon currently leading the search for the former’s replacement.

Julian Ward, Pedro Marques, David Woodfine and chief Anfield scout Barry Hunter are currently overseeing the club’s football strategy in the absence of two key pivotal operators.

And now, according to Sport Witness, trusted Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has named Liverpool as a possible destination for Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan’s long-serving former sporting director.

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Liverpool target Ausilio as Hughes replacement

Di Marzio states that he “wouldn’t rule out Liverpool”, noting Hughes’ exit for the SPL and claiming that a move to England would suit Ausilio.

Di Marzio also linked Ausilio with Tottenham, although he suggested that interest has cooled since the summer, despite strong reports to the contrary.

“He could go to the Premier League. I don’t think he’s that far along with Tottenham. There were talks over the summer,” Di Marzio said.

Inter announced Ausilio’s departure by mutual consent on September 2, ending a 28-year association with the San Siro outfit, as they promoted his long-term assistant Dario Baccin to a newly-created role of Chief Sport Officer.

During Ausilio’s time as sporting director, Inter won three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and three Italian Super Cups, while reaching two Champions League finals, in 2023 and 2025.

The 54-year-old was also named Best Sporting Director at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

And, with Ausilio now a free agent for the first time since the 1990s, the race is now on to secure his signature – although it’s currently Tottenham that still appear to be at the front of the queue.