Leeds United have joined a four-way Premier League tussle for Sporting winger Jovane Cabral amid his transfer fee drop, a report claims.

The 23-year-old has progressed nicely since moving from his native Cape Verde to Portugal in 2014. While he initially joined up with Sporting’s Under-17s, he progressed to the B team in 2016, aged only 18. However, he has progressed from there, becoming a first-team regular in 2018.

Since then, Cabral has scored 18 goals and assisted 16 others in 80 games, subsequently attracting interest from elsewhere.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Watford led the transfer chase. Indeed, speculation claimed the Hornets were close to signing him.

West Ham have also had links in the past, but according to A Bola (via Sport Witness) Leeds and Southampton have made it a four-way Premier League tussle for Cabral.

Sporting have decided to sell up for a profit, with earlier reports claiming they wanted €20million (£17million).

However, the Portuguese giants will now accept €15million (£13million), hence the further interest in the winger.

Sporting’s mission is to fund a transfer for ex-Tottenham starlet Marcus Edwards, who has made a stunning impression elsewhere in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Vitoria Guimaraes.

In fact, Sporting can see further profit down the track if they bring in Edwards. Having a similar impact on one of Portugal’s bigger clubs would attract serious interest, worth a lot given Edwards is a 22-year-old Englishman.

However, selling Cabral is Sporting’s first transfer mission.

Leeds have had links with several wingers in the early parts of the summer transfer window. Boss Marcelo Bielsa is also reportedly fond of Club Brugge’s Noa Lang.

West Ham, meanwhile, are looking to add a new striker to their ranks, but a winger could suffice in the hunt to support Michail Antonio.

Southampton enjoyed Takumi Minamino’s loan spell from Liverpool in the second half of last season and uncertainty still remains over Danny Ings’ future.

Kalvin Phillips tipped for Tottenham

Elsewhere, one pundit has claimed that Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips would not turn down Tottenham if they came calling.

The Leeds lad has seen his profile rise significantly this summer with his England Euro 2020 displays.

While Tottenham are a club in a state of transition, Carlton Palmer has backed Phillips to pick Spurs over Leeds if the opportunity came up.