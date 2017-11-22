Latest Adidas ad sends Man Utd fans into Mesut Ozil frenzy

Manchester United fans have suggested the latest Adidas advert, which features Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil, could be a sign that the Arsenal man is destined to move to Old Trafford.

The Germany midfielder is likely to leave Emirates Stadium in January amid claims Arsene Wenger has given him permission to leave the club if their £20million asking price is met.

While Ozil has been heavily linked with Barcelona, he’s also emerged as a strong transfer target for Manchester United, whose boss Jose Mourinho managed the player during their time together at Real Madrid.

Pogba is set to debut his new Predators against Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday night and the midfielder confirmed the return of the iconic adidas boots in the hours leading up to the clash. Starring in adidas’ official advert for the boot, the short film fades to black before Ozil appears standing opposite the Frenchman.

United fans often joke about the role ‘Agent Pogba’ plays in some of the club’s transfer dealings, with the France seemingly playing a leading role in convincing Romelu Lukaku to move to Old Trafford ahead of a return to Chelsea. Pogba has also been doing his best to convince his close friend Mesut Ozil to move to Old Trafford in the future.

Adidas' new ad, Pogba and Ozil. Seem like a sign we'll be signing The Assistant? pic.twitter.com/NitCaFUbre — Manchester United™ (@ManUnitedLive) November 22, 2017

And many United fans believed the advert was a sign and were convinced they had seen the future as the pair linked up – perhaps adidas know something we don’t.

Here’s how just some of them reacted:

I dont know but its difficult for me to ignore the fact that Arsenal released an entire video about Pogba with United red all over and ended the video with this photo pic.twitter.com/exTgxN3Hah — Pogpillow (@martialmanhunt) November 22, 2017

POGBA & OZIL LINK UP https://t.co/v8eMKK4sdA — ask carlos (@emekamaduka_) November 22, 2017