Latest comments from agent fuel drama surrounding £150m Man Utd star

Agent Mino Raiola has added to the drama surrounding Paul Pogba by hinting his client could still remain at Manchester United.

Club-record signing Pogba has been widely tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer after publicly speaking about the possibility of leaving for a new challenge away from the north-west, with his comments compounded by Raiola’s previous remarks.

The chances of Pogba leaving have already been addressed by Solskjaer and the United manager has stated how he remains hopeful of keeping the midfielder.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been the two clubs strongly linked with signing the Frenchman, however Raiola has now thrown yet another spanner in the works.

Speaking to reporters in Italy, he said: “There’s still nothing. Staying at Manchester United? I live my life day by day, we’ll see what happens.

“The end of this story hasn’t been written. We’re here today, I don’t know about tomorrow.”

