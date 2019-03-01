Latest comments offer Man Utd slim hope in pursuit of £120m Serie A duo

Manchester United have seemingly been dealt a huge blow in their reported pursuit of two star Serie A defenders.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for an upgrade at centre-half, and they are expected to return in the summer after failing to sign a defender in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly is believed to be the first choice, but it has also been claimed that United have a list of other targets they will pursue if they fail to lure the Napoli star to Old Trafford.

The report states that Romagnoli is on that list – with a €75million (£65m) bid apparently being lined up – as well as Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Leicester’s Harry Maguire.

The Independent even recently claimed that Skriniar is United’ priority, with a £54m offer being readied, but the defender gave an interview on Friday in which he seemed to take himself off the market.

“If the Champions League with Inter is a dream? Of course, to win it with them would be even nicer,” Skriniar said.

“Hamsik played 12 years with Napoli, if I do the same with Inter, I will definitely be happy. Inter is a great club.”

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso then discussed the future of Romagnoli, on the eve of their Serie A clash with Sassuolo at San Siro.

“He renewed 8 months ago, he is an important player and is the captain of Milan. For me, he still has great room for improvement. Romagnoli is happy at Milan and I’m sure he will continue here,” he stated.

