Latest Emre Can update indicative of a man with a muddled mind

Emre Can has spoken once again about his future beyond the end of the season – but if Liverpool supporters were hoping for some clarity from their midfielder, they’d better think again.

The Germany star will be out of contract come the end of the season and with the £50million-rated star available on a free, some of Europe’s biggest suitors have been linked with his signature.

Juventus are thought to be leading the chase for Can, having had an interest in him for 18 months now, but in the intervening period, the former Bayer Levekusen man has also found himself linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Manchester City and even, albeit impossibly unlikely, Manchester United.

However, despite insisting just a matter of weeks ago that he would not discuss his future until the end of the season, Can’s latest admision on his future is suggestive of a man who still doesn’t know his next destination.

“I have the self-confidence to say that my qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season,’ the midfielder told German outlet SportBild.

“I’m doing great in England. Here it is is physical and that suits me. The Spanish league is also attractive.

“The same applies to Germany, where tactics are concerned, and Italy, which has recently caught up.

“Incidentally, the same applies to France, this league has now established itself as one of the best in Europe.

“Therefore, I do not want to exclude anything because I do not know what I will do from summer.”

Juventus’ general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier this week that Can will be the club’s top target.

“It is well-known that we are concentrating on Emre Can, who will have to give us an answer,” he told ANSA.

“He will be the first goal if he shows interest.

“Otherwise, we will have to move to other targets.”

Can has made 115 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since arriving on Merseyside back in 2014.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.