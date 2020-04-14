Liverpool are ready to pay the €25m fee required to sign an Olympiacos full-back, while Tottenham have made initial contact with a €50m-rated Ajax star, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL MOVE TO FRONT OF QUEUE TO SIGN OLYMPIACOS LEFT-BACK

Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to reports in the Greek media.

The 23-year-old attracted interest from Sheffield United and Leicester back in January, while on Monday we covered a story saying Tottenham had also entered the race to sign the €25m-rated star.

However, Greek outlet Sdna now claims it is Liverpool who are at the front of the queue as they seek to sign cover and competition for Andy Robertson next season.

As per the article, the Reds are the only side willing to meet Olympiacos’ valuation of the defender, having watched him closely in the Greek side’s Europa League matches against Arsenal and Wolves.

Tsimikas’ contract with the Greek side will expire at the end of June 2022 and recent reports stated that Olympiacos want €25m to sell the player this summer – a fee it’s reported that Liverpool have told them they will glady pay.

The capture of a new left-back will end Jurgen Klopp’s long search to find a deputy for Robertson with the position left vacant since Alberto Moreno’s return to Spain with Villarreal in summer 2019.

AND MORE EURO GOSSIP

Loris Karius has told Besiktas he wants to stay permanently with reports claiming he will ask Liverpool to let him make the move for free (Fotospor)

Tottenham or Chelsea could be set to sign France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer after it emerged he did not want to make his loan move to Real Madrid into a permanent switch and had instructed his agent to secure him a move to the Premier League (L’Equipe)

Arsenal have a €50m offer on the table for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey with the Ghanaian ‘one step away’ from a move to the Gunners (Corriere dello Sport)

Andre Onana has received an approach from Tottenham over a summer move to the club after Ajax gave the Cameroon goalkeeper permission to leave if anyone matched their asking price – believed to be €50m (L’Equipe)

Arsenal, Roma, Napoli and Zenit are all pondering an approach after it emerged that Juventus have told Italy defender Daniele Rugani he can leave for just €25m this summer (Calciomercato)

Ousmane Dembele faces an uncertain future at Barcelona as no club is willing to meet his €60m euro (£52.3m) asking price – half the fee the LaLiga giants paid for him (Marca)

Zinedine Zidane plans to sign one of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, Rennes teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Boubakary Soumare of Lille this summer in an effort to give Real Madrid’s midfield more bite (Marca)

Real Madrid have made an initial enquiry for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and have been told he will be allowed to leave for just €50m if he does not sign a new deal this summer (France Football)

Barcelona have been told to forget any chance of signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, despite the France star’s failure to settle since a club-record move (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan remain hopeful of persuading Dries Mertens to sign this summer and believe he is a ready-made replacement for Barcelona bound Lautaro Martinez (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have seemingly been given a big lift to their hopes of signing Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar this summer with the LaLiga side ready to offload the World Cup winner (Diario Madridista)

Inter Milan and Juventus are planning to hold transfer talks over a deal that could see Mauro Icardi join the Old Lady and Juan Cuadrado move in the opposite direction (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have a plan to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, from Borussia Dortmund this year and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, from Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 (Marca)

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi is not ruling out a move this summer after being linked with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea (Cadena Ser)

Borussia Dortmund have bid €40m (£34.9m) for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who has a release clause of €100m but a contract that ends in 2021 (Bild)

Ivan Rakitic has criticised Barcelona’s treatment of him and says he refused to move to PSG last year as part of a deal to bring Brazil forward Neymar, 28, back to the Nou Camp (Mundo Deportivo)